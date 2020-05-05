And just like that, Amy Schumer's son is 1.

It feels like just yesterday the famous funny lady was taking us along the ride of her pregnancy, often hilariously drawing comparison to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as they were expecting at the same time. In fact, Schumer ended up giving birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, Gene, just hours before Archie Harrison's arrival.

"10:55 pm last night," the comedian announced on Instagram on May 6, 2019 before her perfect punchline. "Our royal baby was born."

Now, 12 months later, the star and first-time mom has commemorated her son's 1st birthday in a simply sweet way.