Welcome to Cash Cab, Captain Sandy.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Bravo game show's May 13 return, Below Deck Mediterranean captain Sandy Yawn joins contestants Ashley and Tyler for a ride in the Cash Cab. In typical Cash Cab fashion, the contestants hop into host Ben Bailey's taxi unaware they're about to compete for a cash price.

"You guys are in the Cash Cab," Ben first reveals to Ashley and Tyler.

"No…No, we are not," a stunned Ashley remarks as her pal laughs. "You're s--tting me."

While still in shock, Ashley asks Ben how much time he actually spends in the cab, to which he replies, "too much." Tyler, who is a teacher, can relate as his students think he lives "under my desk."

With this small talk out of the way, Ben reveals his next big surprise, their celeb teammate Captain Sandy.

"Do you think I could catch a ride to the dock?" the famed captain quips. "Is there money here?"