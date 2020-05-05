Chris Hemsworth Says He Couldn't Be Less Cool in His Kids' Eyes

Chris Hemsworth might be Thor on-screen, but off-screen he couldn't be any less cooler to his three children.

Speaking with GQ Australia, the Avengers: Endgame star opened up about being dad to 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, telling the magazine that his and wife Elsa Pataky's kids just see him as dad. While recalling entering a dad's race in his little girl's honor, Chris shared that he had put a silly amount of pressure on himself to win the race.

"I literally hadn't sprinted that much in 12 years, but all I could think of was I've got to win this for my daughter," he shared, noting that he snuck in "secret stretches" and did his best to psyche the other dads out. Naturally, Chris' story ended with him winning the race, but the best part was that his little girl missed it. "My daughter comes over and goes, ‘Dad, did you win?'" he continued. "I'm like, "What do you mean, did I win? Did you even see it?'"