There's more good news in the Cuomo family.

13 days after revealing her 14-year-old son's coronavirus diagnosis, Cristina Cuomo confirmed Mario Cuomo has healed.

"Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining—more family time, to have antibodies and be able to donate," Chris Cuomo's wife of nearly two decades confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday.

After the CNN anchor and his wife both tested positive for the virus, Cristina shared on April 22 that their son had also contracted it. "After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate," she wrote on Instagram at the time.