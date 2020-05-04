We will not lie to you and say that pre-pandemic, we didn't have a tendency to yell at our TV.

It's extremely likely that if we had watched tonight's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in normal times, we would have still been yelling at our TV, but we gotta tell you, tonight we were positively screaming. Over reacting? Yes. Having a great time while doing it? Absolutely. (Doing this question and answer thing a lot more in articles now that we have no one to talk to in real life? You betcha.)

Tonight's episode was simply something else. Everything everybody did was understandable, yet insane, and producer manipulation has never felt quite so obvious, yet also understandable. We had an extremely good time watching this episode, as annoyed as we got with certain things that people said or certain decisions people made, and found that all the yelling we did was a great distraction from many other things we could be yelling about right now.

As we watched, we chronicled all the things we yelled about. Almost every single one of them involved Brandon and/or Julia.