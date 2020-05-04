by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., 4 May. 2020 6:00 PM
If you've been looking for a new book to read, look no further: Some of you favorite celebs have recommendations that you won't want to miss, and they've shared all about them on Instagram.
From Reese Witherspoon to Jenna Bush Hager's, shop May 2020's celebrity book club picks on Amazon below. If these celeb endorsements are any indication, these are some reads that you won't be able to put down.
"This vivid story is so rich and complex," Reese Witherspoon shares on Instagram of her May book club pick. "Reading about Lakshmi's journey from escaping an abusive marriage to becoming one of the most sought-after henna artists in Jaipur captivated me from the first chapter to the final page."
In All Adults Here, a mother reflects on how her adult children have turned out. "Escape into lives (filled with both juicy drama and hilarious insights!) of the Strick family," Jenna Bush Hager teases of her May book club pick on Instagram. "Busting with witty and poignant observations about the messiness of family, the book is best read by the pool."
Oprah's book club is currently reading Hidden Valley Road, the true story of a midcentury American family with twelve children, six of whom end up getting diagnosed with schizophrenia. Samples of the family's DNA inform genetic research on schizophrenia to this day.
Sarah Jessica Parker loves this book exploring the people affected by a shooting, from the victim to the witnesses. "An all consuming read," she calls it on Instagram. "Oh golly is it good. All the attention and showered praise and short list inclusion are deserved and spot on."
Kaia Gerber comes out with a new book club pick weekly, and this week she's gone for a play: Spring Awakening, which deals with "teenage desire, suicide, abortion and homosexuality." "I thought it would be a great way to raise awareness for the performing arts industry in NYC," she shared of her pick on Instagram. "Theaters are closed for the time being, putting so many actors, writers and crew members out of work. It's really important that we keep supporting the community that plays such a large and important role to the city."
