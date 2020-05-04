Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Sounds Off on His Engagement

Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged.

The TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, proposed to Francie Frane, his rep confirmed to E! News on Monday.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," the spokesperson said.

While an exact date for the nuptials hasn't been revealed, Dog told The Sun, which broke the news, he hopes to have "the biggest wedding there's ever been."

So, how did the 67-year-old celebrity pop the question? Francie told the publication she went out to pick up some food and returned home to a house filled with candles. She then claimed Dog told her he needed to talk to her.

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she told The Sun, later adding, "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'"

Of course, Francie said yes.

The major milestone came three months after Dog sparked engagement rumors with Moon Angell, which were revealed to be false. It also came 10 months after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away. Beth died in June 2019 after her battle with cancer.

After the engagement news spread, Dog's daughter Bonnie Chapman took to social media to address fans' reactions. While she noted she's "very thankful for those who are supportive," she also asked "those who want to criticize" to "please just let my father live in peace."