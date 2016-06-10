Today Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby—Find Out the Sex!

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 10 Jun. 2016 5:28 AM

Dylan Dreyer

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

It's all sunshine for Dylan Dreyer—she's pregnant with her first baby!

The Today meteorologist revealed on the morning news program Friday that she's expecting her first baby with husband Brian Fichera. The couple wed in 2012. 

Much like colleague Savannah Guthrie, who also shared she's expecting a baby on the show three days ago, Dreyer announced the happy news to her colleagues after picking the same "Are you pregnant?" question out of the show's fishbowl. In fact, when the group gathered around the table to pick questions from the Friday fishbowl, colleague Al Roker joked, "Who's pregnant?" Even Dreyer teased producers, saying "You guys need some new jokes" when she got the same question before admitting the big reveal. 

"Shut the front door!" Carson Daly quipped, throwing his scripts in the air. "Now we know, when we bring the fishbowl out, somebody's pregnant."

"Can somebody take that fishbowl and move it way out of the area," Matt Lauer joked about the prop.

However, fans got an extra bit of breaking news—she's having a boy due in December. 

"We can't do surprises in our family at all, so I found out what we're having right away," she told the co-hosts before popping a balloon filled with blue confetti. 

Congratulations to the mom and dad-to-be!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

