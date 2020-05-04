Amber Heard Mourns the Death of Her Mom With Touching Tribute

Amber Heard is mourning the death of her mother Paige Heard.

The 34-year-old actress announced her mom's passing via Instagram on Sunday.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard," she wrote alongside two throwback photos of herself with her mother. "She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever."

The Aquaman star then wrote about how her mother's "unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman" she had even known.

"It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," she continued.

While Amber noted "this has been an unbelievably painful time," she also claimed it's reminded her "of what survives us all, love."

"The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving," she concluded.