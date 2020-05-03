Leslie Jordan is at it again.
The 65-year-old is sharing a hilarious and bizarre story about his former American Horror Story: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram during his "Pillow Talk" series on the social media platform.
"Pillow talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the American Horror set...beautifully brought up," he begins his first video on Instagram, before sneezing and having to start all over again. "'Please, thank you.' Lovely girl. Told me to call her Stephanie."
Then he went on to explain a time on set in which the two had to film a scene together and he was exposed to her unusual approach to filming.
"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."
In a bizarre turn of events, the actor shared that the pop star "took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners.'"
He continued, "I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes."
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images / Presley Ann/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories
"I mean, I've been approached!" he explained to Kennedy. "I said, 'Listen, I just do this for fun, for free. And I got a big job lined up, you know, Call Me Kat. I got a big, big, big television series coming on Fox. I don't need, you know... I'm gonna be rich as s--t."
He joked, "Until the hunker down is over... I'm going to do it for fun and free. After that, woo! All bets are off! I'll be the biggest whore in Hollywood."
