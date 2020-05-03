When Batwoman's got to go undercover in a club, she knows just who to call.

Mary (Nicole Kang) gets her time to shine in this Sunday's episode, when Kate (Ruby Rose) enlists her help in finding the perfect clubwear. She and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) are headed undercover to acquire a journal that once belonged to Lucius Fox, and of course that journal is located at a hip nightclub where, if you ask Mary, Kate's usual attire won't cut it. And neither will her usual attitude.

"So these are all the finalists because they deliver on the [sizzling sound] and bat gadget concelment, 'cuz we wanna hide the goods, but not hide the goods, ya feel me?"

Kate's not into it.

"OK, the goal is to blend in."

"Yeah, but at this place, standing out is blending in. Lookout is the hottest club in Gotham—no offense to your bar, it's more of a lounge," Mary explains. "And fortunately, your bat boots are both functional and on trend!"