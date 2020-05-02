Third time's a charm!

The Bachelor's Peter Weber has found his person... and that's Kelley Flanagan.

Even though he didn't discover love during the ABC dating series—especially after Hannah Ann Sluss called off their engagement and he and Madison Prewett broke up two days after they reconciled—it appears he's finally found his special someone.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News what we were all thinking: Peter and Kelly are dating.

However, now the pair is making things official on their own terms.

"You caught me. Let the adventure begin," Peter captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and Kelley jet-setting off into the sunset. Kelley replied to his post with a red heart emoji.

The romantic snapshot of the two was likely taken during the ABC dating series when they had their one-on-one date.

Moreover, the 28-year-old pilot left a sweet and heartwarming comment on Kelley's Instagram page.