Even Off-Season, Bachelor Nation Is Delivering the Escape We Need

We pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United Nation of The Bachelor, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under Chris Harrison...

While it was expected and the right call, Bachelor Nation fans were left pretty bummed out when production on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining a long list of Hollywood projects impacted by the outbreak.

With Clare's season hold, that meant Bachelor in Paradise, everyone's favorite guilty pleasure in the summer, would also be postponed. Summer bummer, indeed.

But thanks to the ABC franchise's stacked roster of alum and their love for documenting their lives, Bachelor Nation has been busier than ever since early March, with a seemingly endless stream of news to keep us entertained.

Even if The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart wasn't filling the void every Monday night for six weeks (which, like, it's good?! And not just quarantine-good, but good-good!), Bachelor Nation has been relentless in terms of updates, with shocking couplings and surprising feuds.

It's not reality TV; it's just reality and we get to watch it all play out on social media 24/7...