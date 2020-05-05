Don't flip out, but the Coronavirus may have just reminded Heather Rae Young that she has found the one.

While some couples struggle to get used to the new reality of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, others are absolutely thriving.

"I can't wait to marry Tarek El Moussa. I can't wait to be engaged to him," Heather shared with E! News exclusively ahead of the season two premiere of Netflix's Selling Sunset. "It's something that when we talk about it, it's real. I know that it's going to happen, but I don't like to push either and I don't like to bring it up all the time."

She continued, "I don't want to ruin any surprises but we definitely talk about it. I don't want to put pressure because he knows I'm 100% the one, but I think it'll happen. Hopefully sooner than later, but I just don't know when."

For now, the couple is getting used to their new Orange County, Calif., home. And yes, they've quickly learned new tricks on how to keep the romance alive during an unpredictable pandemic.