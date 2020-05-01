New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We've done it. Not only did we make it through another week, but we've hung out and found ourselves in a new month, as well. And as we head into the month of May still uncertain when we may rejoin society once more, at least we've got some quality tunes to keep us company. The big music story of the week is Beyoncé deigning to grace us with her otherworldly presence—and next-level flow—on a brilliant reworking of fellow Houstonite Megan Thee Stallion's hit "Savage." But that's not all that's out there waiting to be discovered.

Hell, it isn't even the only high-profile remix to come out this week!