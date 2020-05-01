Dax Shepard Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Getting Married to Kristen Bell

Believe it or not, Dax Shepard didn't always think he would be a married man.

While the actor and comedian is loving life with his wife Kristen Bell, officially saying "I Do" to someone wasn't always at the top of his priority list.

During an appearance on Whitney Cummings' Good for You podcast, Dax revealed the mindset he carried before getting married.

"That was the hardest part about getting married for me: I was like what leverage do you have left anymore?" he shared. "Another wrinkle was that I fundamentally did not believe in the institute of marriage. I had been with a girl for nine years before Kristen and we were going to have a baby for sure. I was very in favor of spending your life with somebody but I was just theoretically opposed to the notion of marriage."

Dax continued, "At a certain point, I was like she wants this really bad and this will make her feel safe."

The Armchair Expert podcast host also looked back on the time he tried to find the perfect piece of bling for Kristen. Being a famous figure brought about some challenges. 

"I went and got the engagement ring and I'll tell you. I had the most memorable experience," Dax shared. "I brought her stylist [Nicole] to pick out a ring."

And when they both had the same pick, Dax couldn't help but feel "very good about that." Unfortunately, the actor learned the jeweler announced that he had sold Dax a ring for Kristen. As a result, the press was about to write a big story.

"When we were first together, we were both neurotic about our privacy. We don't feel that way at all now but we did not like paparazzi," Dax shared. "We just didn't like that it wasn't up to us to announce anything or share or invite people. At first I was like, ‘I don't like that everyone is involved in this new thing.'"

Today, the couple is happily married and raising two kids together. And yes, they remain one of pop culture's most beloved couples for their honesty and candidness about relationships, family and life.

"Nothing better to do but celebrate #dryhumpday with some moisture masks, couples style. Xo," Kristen recently shared on Instagram while posing with her man. "#stayhome #staymoisturized."

