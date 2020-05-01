Why Tyler Cameron Wouldn't Go on Bachelor in Paradise

Paradise doesn't seem to be calling Tyler Cameron's name.

The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the chances of joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise during his interview on the podcast Chicks in the Office, and admitted that he doesn't see it playing out well.

"I'm a one-woman kind of guy," he said while discussing the likelihood of heading to Paradise with fellow Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour, who agreed with the Florida native. "You'd absolutely just get ruined," Barbour warned. "They would make you look so bad," adding, "You had such a great rise that they'd be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?'"

Since making his Bachelorette debut last year, the model has proved this to be true. After competing for Hannah Brown's heart, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid from August 2019 to October 2019.