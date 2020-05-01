Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been over for a week now and we've got a long while to wait for season eight, but the good news is that a season eight is definitely on the way.

NBC renewed the show back in November, months before season seven even premiered, and the writers started meeting last week via video chat. The finale didn't end with a cliffhanger other than Jake and Amy now having a newborn baby to take care of, so the question is: what comes next?

It's an especially interesting question right now, as the entire world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City, where Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes place, has been hit particularly hard by the virus. Whenever the show is able to return, the world will have changed, and it's impossible to predict how, so how is a comedy show about essential workers set in NYC supposed to handle that?