by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 1 May. 2020 6:00 AM
For better or for worse, the first Monday in May will be considerably less star-studded this year.
With the 2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop culture buffs and fashion fanatics alike are mourning its cancellation.
Not only just known for its exclusivity these days, the Met Gala has also become a major milestone in the relationship timelines of some of Hollywood's A-list.
In fact, the annual fundraiser has even helped played matchmaker for stars like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. And for celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and many more, the Met Gala is where they've made things official—red carpet official, that is.
From the birth of Hiddleswift to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's infamous elevator ride, we're looking back at all the Met Gala's most romantic (and often times dramatic!) moments.
(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)
We have the 2016 Met Gala to thank for the whirlwind celeb pairing that was Hiddleswift. As the story goes, Taylor and Tom got busy on the dance floor and just one month later they were spotted kissing on the beach in Rhode Island. By September, their romance had fizzled, with a source telling E! News at the time, "Taylor felt he wanted to take the relationship too public. She was not happy about it and thought it was too much publicity."
Splash News
The world-famous couple's marital struggles became very, very public when surveillance footage surfaced of Bey's sister, Solange Knowles, attacking Jay in an elevator after the 2014 soiree. A source told E! News at the time, Solange confronted her brother-in-law after he and designer Rachel Roy got cozy at an after-party.
"Beyoncé approached Rachel to let her know the behavior was disrespectful and she wanted her out of their lives for good," our insider explained. "Solange came over to have her sister's back, and things got heated with her and Rachel. Jay said some disrespectful things to Beyoncé and Solange as the confrontation was going down."
Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
Sparks flew for Nick and Priyanka at the 2017 event, where they coincidentally both attended as guests of Ralph Lauren. Fast forward just over a year later and the Jonas Brothers singer popped the question, which preceded a lavish, multi-day wedding celebration in India.
"Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like this is my home. This person is my home,'" Chopra gushed to E! News in 2019. And to think, it all started at the Met!
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
There's only one word to describe Shawn and Hailey's Met Gala experience in 2018: Awkward! The singer and model walked the carpet together in coordinating Tommy Hilfiger ensembles, leading fans to believe that this was their way of confirming all those romance rumors. Shawn later shut down the speculation when during a Met Gala-themed interview with W mag, he described the pair as simply "really good friends."
Snapchat
Though the model and rapper have never publicly discussed their year-long relationship, fans got a sneak peek at their flirty dynamic when sister Kylie Jenner caught the lovebirds in an intimate embrace inside the 2017 event. "Kendall was dancing in front of A$AP the whole night," an eyewitness also told E! News of their evening.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The extremely elusive couple, who split last year after quite some time together, shocked fans when they posed for a photo together at the 2019 Met Gala. It's a Kodak moment we'll always have to remember this private love story.
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
In what marked Kylie's first official appearance since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, the 2018 Met Gala also served as her and the rapper's long-awaited red carpet debut. The then-lovebirds set the bar for all Met Gala couples to come in matching Alexander Wang looks.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
If SelGo whispering "I love you" to her then-boyfriend on the carpet wasn't enough to make the list, let's clue you in on another juicy tidbit from the 2017 Met Gala. The pop star and hip-hop artist actually followed Yolanda Hadid and Anwar Hadid onto the carpet, who call The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid, family. Despite a few awkwardly close photo opps, the foursome did not interact.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
George and Amal's 2015 Met Gala debut effectively ended the A-list actor's run as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor. It also marked the first time the couple stepped out as newlyweds following their Sept. 2014 nuptials, which took place in Venice, Italy—naturally.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
The origins of Gigi and Zayn's love story can be traced back to the 2016 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet for the first time together in futuristic looks. Exactly four years later, the model and singer are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, due in September.
Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images
Are they or aren't they? Justin and Emma's night out at the 2018 Met Gala certainly raised eyebrows amongst fans who surmised the actors were more than just friends. All speculation was eventually squashed after the pair confirmed their relationship is strictly platonic.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In 2017, J.Lo looked like a real-life princess in this baby blue Valentino number, and A-Rod wasn't half bad either by her side! Their grand entrance marked the singer and retired baseball pro's first red carpet outing as a couple.
Article continues below
James Devaney/GC Images
We love this all-star celeb couple for so many reasons, but at the top of our list is their experience at the 2015 Met Gala, where photographers caught Gabrielle and Dwyane taking a break from the festivities on the museum's iconic red staircase.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?