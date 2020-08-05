NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

From long-line sports bras to a flattering jacket, there's something here for everyone.

By Carolin Lehmann 05 Aug, 2020 6:37 PMTags
E-COMM: 5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This WeekE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're Lululemon fans any day of the week, but the athleticwear brand has some really great finds out right now that you won't want to miss.

From longline sports bras you can rock without a shirt on to a flattering jacket, we're digging the five clothing items below. If you're interested, be sure to shop them now, because you know Lulu stuff always sells out super quick!

9 H&M Items We're Obsessed With This Week

Hotty Hot Short II Long 4 Inch

You'll get so much use out of these gray shorts. They're designed for running and have a longer length you'll feel comfortable in.

$58
Lululemon

Define Jacket

The seaming on this jacket gives you a pretty hourglass shape. It comes in a ton of different colors.

$118
Lululemon

Energy Bra High Neck Long Line

We love Lululemon's long line bras because they allow us to nix a T-shirt overtop. This one has a flattering high neckline.

$68
Lululemon

Free To Be Bra Long Line Light Support, A/B Cup

We're loving the pretty hue of this long line bra designed for smaller busts. Wear it to yoga.

$58
Lululemon

Cinch Me Up Front Tank Veil in Cherry Tint

How cute is this cinched tank for yoga? Its fabric has a cool texture.

$48
Lululemon

Don't want the shopping spree to end? Shop this celebrity-approved underwear to show off your best assets, plus celebs are loving stylist Dani Michelle's new collab with Missguided. And if you're still not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

