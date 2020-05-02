With countless worthy candidates, it's hard to say any celeb offspring truly has the market cornered on Instagram cuteness.

At nearly 18 months, Kaavia James Union Wade is already serving face to more than a million followers on the regular (though we'll credit Mom and Dad with her literal laugh out loud captions). DJ Khaled's sons Asahd Khaled, 3, and 3-month-old Aalam Khaled deliver the major keys to living our best lives. Pink's crew—8-year-old Willow Hart and 3-year-old Jameson Hart—seem like a fun hang and few groups evoke more "awwwwww"s than Kris Jenner's 10 ridiculously photogenic grandkids.

But there's one duo we'd wager is responsible for more cases of baby fever than any other because we simply dare you not to smile when staring at a picture of Luna Stephens and her little bro Miles Stephens. (The only members of the Legend-Teigen clan that have held onto Dad's given surname.)