After speaking about her husband's health, Kloots addressed her own mental state.

"I go very much in and out of all of this," she said. "It is very hard. It's definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, and it's definitely the hardest thing I'll probably ever have to go through. It is hard to keep up my spirits. I'm not going to lie. I have times where I'm absolutely terrified and super scared. Sometimes, when I hear news like I heard yesterday, I'm just like, 'Really? Really?' It's almost like we can't catch a break over here, and that's really hard to deal with….I have definitely let myself cry; I have definitely let myself scream and rage and just be frustrated. What I come around to is, you know, what will help Nick the most now, and what will help me the most right now?"

She then paraphrased a Bible verse from Matthew "that says, 'What will one day of worrying add to your life?'"

"[It's] basically saying that, if I sit here and worry and get into my thoughts, which I could do…it serves me no purpose," she said. "It serves me no purpose to sit and worry and go down a hole, so I'm not….If I can give anything to Nick, it's light and it's positivity and it's strength from afar."

In addition, she said she has to be there for their baby boy Elvis.

"I just think what I can do right now for my mental state is allow myself those moments, and I do…but don't give into them yet," she continued. "I don't need to lose hope; I don't need to lose strength; I don't need to lose positivity."

She then said "miracles happen" and talked about all of the stories she's heard from her followers, nurses and doctors.

"Nick's doctors have said from day one, 'You stay positive. There's no other way to look at this because there are no results in a negative attitude. There are no results, there are no options,'" she said. "So if I stay positive, if we stay positive, there is hope, and there's results and there's options. So, l will continue to do that, and I will continue to believe in Nick and his ability to get through this awful disease. Be safe. Hug your loved ones and be grateful for every minute you have with them. I would love nothing more than to give Nick the biggest hug right now and the biggest kiss."