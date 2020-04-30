Ashlee Simpson Ross Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congratulations to Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross!

The "Pieces of Me" singer is expecting her third child, she announced to her fans on Thursday. This is Ashlee's second child with husband Evan and her third total. She shares daughter Jagger Snow Ross with Evan, and she also has a son, Bronx Wentz, with ex Pete Wentz.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone," Ashlee wrote on her Instagram. "Baby #3."

This exciting news comes just a few months before the couple's sixth wedding anniversary. Ashlee and Evan tied the knot in Aug. 2014.

E! News confirmed at the time that Ashlee and Evan wed in a lavish, Bohemian-themed wedding ceremony held at the Evan's mom Diana Ross' estate in Greenwich, Conn. The ceremony was also officiated by the superstar singer. Simpson wore a lace dress and headband for the ceremony, and was accompanied by son Bronx as she walked down the aisle.