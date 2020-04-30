Bravo's Real Housewives franchise is truly a gift that keeps on giving, now more than ever while the nation (and much of the world) adheres to social distancing guidelines in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Once I got over the jealousy and intense feeling of longing after seeing the ladies at restaurants, I accepted the Real Housewives stars as my personal saviors during this weird, stressful and anxiety-inducing time.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New York City have become appointment television. Getting lost in opulent lives and adventures of old friends like Kyle Richards and Dorinda Medley are some of the most important moments in my life right now.