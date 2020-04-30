How to Embrace Spring’s Neon Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're well into spring, with summer on the way... and you know what that means. Time to break out the neon!

There's definitely a lot of neon options to choose from if you want to be bold, but it all depends on your taste. Want to make a major statement? This dress will definitely do exactly that. Prefer just a pop of color? Maybe a cross body bag will suit your needs. There's even a little makeup to help make your pout stand out.

From bold joggers to cute sneakers and everything in between, there's a little neon for everyone. Shop our faves below!