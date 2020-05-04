When fashion meets art.

There's nothing quite as magical as the Met Gala. It's the one night where celebrities and socialites bring the glitz and the glamour to the red carpet. Being basic and subtle is not part of the dress code!

If anything, the Met Ball is a place where stars spread their peacock wings and show off their lavish and larger-than-life designs. You're guaranteed to see a parade of unbelievable pieces that are worthy of display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Case in point: Rihanna's dreamy haute couture ensemble by Guo Pei that blew everyone away in 2015.

The songstress lit up the room in a bright-yellow, fur-lined cape that enveloped the red carpet with its 16-foot train. A whole team surrounded the pop star in order to keep the intricately embroidered train looking its best.

RiRi's fuchsia corset by Agent Provocateur and her gold headpiece tied the entire lewk together.