Jada Pinkett Smith is getting real about her relationship with Will Smith.

The 48-year-old actress discussed what she's learned about her 51-year-old husband amid social distancing on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk.

The subject came up after Jada asked guests Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer Gray what they've learned about each other during this time.

"I have to be honest: I think one of the things that I realize is that I don't know Will at all," the Girls Trip star said. "Let me tell you: I feel like there's a layer that you get to, right? Life gets busy, and you create these stories in your head. And then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner. But that's not who your partner is. So, [it's] going through the process of having to dissolve all the stories and all of the ideas of Will that I have built around those stories."