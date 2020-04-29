To all the artists and entertainers who have ever wanted to perform for Beyoncé, put your hands up!

For RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Shangela, impressing the former Destiny's Child member has always been a goal. After all, the first number Shangela ever did on stage was to "Single Ladies" back in 2009.

So when she had the opportunity to perform in front of Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, there was no way she was going to turn it down.

"I got to thank GLAAD. GLAAD really ushered that moment and helped put it together," Shangela shared exclusively on E!'s digital series Just the Sip. "This was a tribute show, okay! I was doing the Kennedy Center Honors for Beyoncé. That's what I thought in my head."

The drag superstar would ultimately power through a mixture of Destiny's Child and solo Beyoncé hits including "Bootylicious," "Partition," "Single Ladies" and "Flawless."