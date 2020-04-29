Perrie Edwards is living her best life.

Just one day after the world learned that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, the Little Mix singer, who dated the One Direction alum for nearly four years, shared that she's been having the "time of my life" in recent weeks with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"I can't lie, I'm having the time of my life," she said during her interview with Australia's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, explaining that the two have been cooped up together while practicing social distancing. "I've never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I've never spent so much time in my house, and I've never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I've always wanted to do." She added, "So it has been nice, but I'm losing track of what day it is."

Fans will recall that Edwards and Malik began dating back in 2012 and that the former couple got engaged in August 2013.