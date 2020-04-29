EXCLUSIVE!

Is This The Challenge: Total Madness Fight the Show's Strangest Conflict Yet?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 29 Apr. 2020 9:00 AM

Jordan, Wes, The Challenge

MTV

The Challenge is no stranger to fights and feuds, but the latest between veterans Wes Bergmann and Jordan Wisley might take the cake for strangest start to a fight.

In the below exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: Total Madness, Wes and Jordan got at it over the turf in the bunker gymnasium. Yep, the turn.

"Don't f—k up our turf," Jordan yells from across the room.

"Turf's fine," Wes tells him.

"I'll fix it later, just like everything else," Jordan shoots back.

And that's when things escalate.

"I'm sitting there, minding my own business, helping Nelson and Cory with the turf. They've kind of messed it up because they were doing some sprints on it, and I hear Jordan from across the biosphere yell at me about what he thinks the correct way to fix the turf is in his condescending, prick sort of way," Wes says in a confessional.

Names are thrown around as the argument escalates to face-to-face goading.

"This is the best gym area we've ever had, I've ever seen on a challenge, but Wes and some of the guys are messing with the turf. Of course I chime in and then I turn around thinking that's it. Lo and behold, Wes runs up with his pasty, white body and he decides he's going to give me a lesson on respect," Jordan says in a confessional.

Who's right? Who's wrong? Whatever happens, it's going to leave an impact on the game.

Get reacquainted with this season's cast below.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee is a Big Brother veteran.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams

He hails from Big Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Aneesa Ferreira

This is Aneesa's 13th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jordan Wisely

Jordan is on his sixth appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat

His credits include Big Brother and American Ninja Warrior.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Bayleigh Dayton

She comes to The Challenge from Big Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tori Deal

Tori is on her fourth appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nelson Thomas

Nelson is on his sixth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Melissa Reeves

Melissa is on her third appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jenna Compono

This will be her eighth time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Stephen Bear

He's on his third The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer Lee

Jennifer comes to The Challenge from The Amazing Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Josh Martinez

Josh is on The Challenge No. 3.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Dee Nguyen

Dee is on her third Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley is on her seventh The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

"Big T" is on her second The Challenge competition.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Wes Bergmann

Wes is on The Challenge number 13.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nany Gonzalez

Nany is on her ninth The Challenge experience.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Cory Wharton

Cory is on his seventh The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer West

Jennifer is on her second Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jay Starrett

This will be Jay's first time on The Challenge. He previously competed on Survivor.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kyle Christie

Kyle is on his fifth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Asaf Goren

Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Big Brother Israel and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Mattie Breaux

Mattie is just on her second The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kailah Casillas

Kailah is on her fifth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

This is Johnny's 20th Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

CT Tamburello

This is CT's 17th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Rogan O'Connor

This is Rogan's third time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.

