by Pamela Avila | Tue., 28 Apr. 2020 3:14 PM
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.
The couple has yet to share the pregnancy news publicly and it's also unclear how far along the 25-year-old is in her pregnancy. Nevertheless, the two have a lot to celebrate.
Most recently, Gigi and Zayn celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and other friends. This marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of her relationship on Zayn on social media after the two reconciled late last year.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance," an E! News source shared. "She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed."
As fans may recall, the two have been on-again and off-again since they sparked romance rumors in November 2015. Since then, the two have had their ups and downs but it looks like at the end of the day, they're in it for the long run.
Relive Gigi and Zayn's road to parenthood below!
AKM-GSI
Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in Nov. 2015.
The couple confirm their relationship on social media in Dec. 2015.
Luti Media
Hot, hot, hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video, and the rest is history!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
During their first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid embraces her love with some sweet PDA.
Back in the early days of their relationship, the lovebirds snuggle with a kitty.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Gigi and Zayn's relationship hits a rough patch in June 2016 when they briefly split. Just days later, they're very much back on.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
In Sept. 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.
NIGNY / Splash News
Always the fashionable duo, the couple depart from Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.
Zayn's 24th birthday came and went, but not without a little love from his sweet girlfriend.
The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday in 2017.
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.
Splash News
The stylish duo take in New York City on an afternoon stroll in April 2017.
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
The IMG model rests her head on her beau's in a post she captioned, "missing mine."
Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrate the holiday with their children in September 2017.
One word: Aww!
Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channel their inner super heroes for Halloween.
In honor of their second anniversary in Nov. 2017, Zigi share a romantic smooch.
As the holiday season rolled around, Gigi and Zayn spend quality time with their families.
Gigi shares a sweet video of herself with Zayn on his 25th birthday in 2018.
Splash News
The stylish duo leaves Zayn's 25th Men in Black-themed birthday party hand-in-hand in New York City.
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
After two years together, Gigi and Zayn go their separate ways in March 2018.
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweets at the time. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."
Instagram Stories
But just a few months later, the fashion model and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer confirm they're back together with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's Instagram Story in June.
Back in November 2019, Hadid was reconnecting with her former flame after being romantically linked with the former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. An E! News source said that the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together." The source also shared, "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
In January 2019, the two were rumored to be "spending time apart" after split speculation. A source informed E! News that the former One Direction member and the Victoria's Secret model "have been spending apart since early November." The insider said the two of them "think it's best for the sake of their relationship right now."
DEBY/AKM-GSI
After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled December 2019 and rung in the new year together. In January 2020, the two celebrated Malik's 27th birthday in New York city. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."
It's officially official. In February 2020, the model confirmed that her on-again-off-again relationship with Malik is back on with a sweet Valentine's Day post. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where the model shows off her love of photography with her disposable camera, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of Malik from one of their previous adventures. "HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."
AKM-GSI
On April 28, 2020, it was revealed that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child together.
