It's not that often that an actor gets to start playing a completely different character several seasons into their show.

It's happened a few times and it's certainly happened in the Arrowverse, but maybe not to the extent that it's happened for Legends of Tomorrow's Tala Ashe. After the Crisis on Infinite Earths destroyed the multiverse and put everything back together on Earth Prime, Zari, the character she had played since season three, was no more.

She's been replaced by another Zari, a version of the same person who's completely different in every way. The old Zari was a hacker and activist who dressed down, and the new Zari is a famous celebrity who only knows how to dress up. They're night and day, and at first the new Zari was a hard sell. Now, it's hard to imagine going back to Zari 1.0, both for us and for Ashe herself, though it took a while.

"I think I actually feel a very similar thing that I think viewers went through, which is that I was upset that Zari 1.0 is gone, even though I understood the why of it," Ashe tells E! News. "But I think I sort of resisted in some ways really going there with Zari 2.0 for a few episodes."