Who says social distancing has to be boring? Not Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, that's for sure.

The highly talented couple already has an abundant amount of skills but they have been using this time in quarantine to sharpen up on some of those they don't use on a daily basis. Chopra may be an actress, singer and producer but she has never played an instrument, so Jonas has turned into her "in-house piano teacher", she told Vogue.

"I've also started the piano—I make my husband teach me," Chopra said. "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Her husband's training sessions don't stop there. In addition to giving her piano lessons, the Jonas Brothers superstar has also been doubling as her in-house physical trainer and writing partner. As she added, "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"