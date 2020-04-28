Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom With

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., 28 Apr. 2020 12:30 PM

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you really want to surprise mom this Mother's Day, buy her something more unique than the typical flowers and a card. But before you spend all of your time trying to figure out something she'll never expect, shop our unique gift ideas below from Anthropologie, Uncommon Goods and more. Between an international snack sampler and a pajama set worthy of Carole Baskin, there's something for every mom here. 

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

Cheetah Sleep Set

Mom surely doesn't own anything like this whimsical, retro-inspired cheetah sleep set. It's bold in the best way. 

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$118 Anthropologie
Clea Clear Tote

This bag is super unique thanks to its clear construction, ring handle and croc-embossed faux leather panels. It's unlike anything else in mom's closet, plus E! readers can buy it for 50% off now using the link below. It's also available in two other colors. 

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$108
$49.99 Vince Camuto
Marassona Pure-Fume Hair Mist

Mom may have a vanity full of eau de toilettes, but does she own a hair perfume? This floral-scented one is inspired by Brazil's coastline. It'll leave her locks soft and shiny. 

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$35
$28 Aveda
WorldWideTreats European Snack Mix Package

If mom is a foodie and bored of all of the options at the grocery store, she will be overjoyed to receive this international snack sampler. It holds eight or more surprise treats from countries like Poland, Greece, Spain and Italy.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$28 Amazon
Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Mom won't be expecting a beautiful cake to show up at her doorstep, and especially not one from New York City-based bakery Milk Bar. This bakery founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi makes a mean strawberry shortcake for mom to enjoy with her afternoon coffee on Mother's Day.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$50 Milk Bar
Los Angeles Map Art Print

Personalized gifts are always great, and Rifle Paper Co. makes these special map art prints for a variety of cities from Los Angeles to Mexico City. You can send mom her favorite city either framed or unframed to hang in her home.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$24 Rifle Paper Co.
Baublebar x OMC iPhone Case

Speaking of personalized gifts, you can get mom's name or favorite mantra put onto one of these colorful phone cases. How unique is that?

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$48 Baublebar
Saunter Belt Bag

It's a fanny pack…but make it fashion. Mom sure won't be expecting this hands-free gift that actually comes greatly in handy when chasing around rowdy kids.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$168 Hobo
New York Times Custom Birthday Book

The creators of this book curate the New York Times front pages from mom's birthday from each year since her birth. It allows her to take a peek at history through the lens of her special day. 

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$100 Uncommon Goods
September Birth Flower - Peony

Everyone's familiar with birthstone necklaces, but what about birth flowers? Each month of the year has a dedicated flower, such as the peony for September, and these gold, silver or rose gold necklaces represent that. 

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$40 Made by Mary
Naked Wines

If mom is a wine connoisseur, she needs to try out Naked Wines. They sell wines by independent winemakers for up to 60% off. You can order her six unique bottles for $49.99 by using service.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$50 Naked Wines
Sun Basket

If mom has always wanted to try a meal delivery kit but just hasn't gotten around to it, send her a Sun Basket. These recipes start at $11 per serving and are created by a James Beard Award-winning chef.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$11 Sun Basket
Legacybox

When you digitize mom's photos and videos, you're ensuring that they'll be around for generations to come. Legacybox will digitize two items for her, which makes for a super sentimental gift.

E-Comm: Unique Mother's Day Gifts to Surprise Mom
$60
$34 Gilt

Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these recommendations from Hilary Duff and these ideas from celebrity glam squads

