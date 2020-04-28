We love you Gabrielle Union, but maybe your advice isn't always a slam-dunk.

Earlier this week, pop culture fans were treated to a special Instagram Live where the actress and her husband Dwyane Wade went on social media to chat with close friends Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.

In between drinking some Wade Cellars, Gabrielle recalled the time long, long ago where she thought the A-list couple should call it quits.

"I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'" Gabrielle confessed during the Instagram Live. "I used a little bit more different language but is that not what I told y'all both?"

Ayesha replied, "You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? Okay…"

"Precisely, because I was a THOT," Gabrielle added while laughing. Before things got out of bounds—no pun intended—Dwyane stepped in and made the conversation even more light hearted.