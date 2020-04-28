Hilary Duff Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hilary Duff's approach to buying the perfect Mother's Day gift? Making it personalized.

"Kohl's has something for everyone!" the mom of two said of her partnership with the retailer. "I've learned that the best gifts are ones that are personalized, so whether your mom is active, nurturing, tech-savvy, stylish—or a little bit of everything—you'll find a gift she'll really love."

Hilary has picked out some of her favorite Kohl's gifts for each type of mom below, from training tights for the active mom to bangles for the stylish mother. If you're running late picking out a gift this year, that doesn't mean mom has to miss out on any of Hilary's recommendations. Kohl's has you covered with a curbside pick-up service, available at most Kohl's stores daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thanks to this service, you won't have to wait for anything to show up in the mail. Learn more about how to use it here. But first, check out Hilary's curated gift guide below!