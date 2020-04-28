Meghan Markle Hired Princess Diana's Former Lawyer for Privacy Lawsuit

Meghan Markle has something new in common with her late mother-in-law.

As the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers unfolds, a new connection between Archie Harrison's mom and Princess Diana has emerged: their attorney. While the former Suits star never got to meet the late Princess of Wales, Markle has hired the same man who previously represented Diana in court. His name is David Sherborne and, according to his law firm biography, he is a "leading barrister in the field of media and communication, specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as matrimonial and sports law."

As his biography also confirms, he is a celebrity favorite, having represented the likes of Chelsea Clinton, Paul McCartney, Kate Moss, Harry Styles, Meghan and Prince Harry's friends Elton John and David Furnish, as well as Princess Diana among other famous names.