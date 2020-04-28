EXCLUSIVE!

Reno 911! Is Back on the Beat With New Quibi Character Posters

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 28 Apr. 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Reno 911

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

They're back on the beat. Reno's finest deputies return in Reno 911! on Quibi and E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art featuring all your favorite law enforcement officers.

The cult-hit series returns for a new season (this will be season seven) with the original cast on Monday, May 4 on Quibi, the new streaming platform with short-form content designed for mobile on-the-go viewing. Three episodes premiere on launch day with new episodes dropping weekdays in the Quibi app. Episodes can be watched in any order.

See Reno 911! stars Robert Bent Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio in character below.

Photos

Your Guide to Quibi, the Mobile Platform Snatching Up Stars

Series creators Garant, Kenney-Silver and Lennon wrote the new season. The show aired on Comedy Central and spawned a feature film in its heyday.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Junior

Robert Ben Garant is Deputy Travis Junior.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Rizzo

Joe Lo Truglio plays Deputy Frank Rizzo.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Jones

Cedric Yarbrough returns as Deputy S. Jones.

Article continues below

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Williams

Niecy Nash is Deputy Raineesha Williams once again.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Lt. Dangle

Thomas Lennon returns as Lieutenant Jim Dangle.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Kimball

Mary Birdsong as Deputy Cherisha Kimball.

Article continues below

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Garcia

Carlos Alazraqui returns as Deputy Garcia.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Sgt. Declan

Ian Roberts returns as Sgt. Jack Declan.

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Wiegel

Kerri Kenney-Silver returns as Trudy Wiegel.

Article continues below

Reno 911!

Quibi

Dept. Johnson

Wendi McLendon-Covey returns as Deputy Clementine Johnson.

"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world," Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central's co-heads of original content said in a joint statement when the revival was announced. "Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call."

Guest stars this season include Dave Holmes, Patton Oswalt, Tim Allen and Ron Perlman.

Reno 911! Returns Monday, May 4 on Quibi.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Niecy Nash , , Entertainment , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.