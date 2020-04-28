It's been years since she left The Good Wife and Archie Panjabi is still getting asked about her rumored feud with Julianna Margulies. But she's not talking.

When asked about the rumored behind-the-scenes tensions in an interview with The New York Times, Panjabi wouldn't play ball. "You're very naughty, Jessica," she told the interviewer.

During season four of The Good Wife, Panjabi and Margulies stopped sharing scenes together. Their characters, Kalinda Sharma and Alicia Florrick, were friends up until the end of season two when Alicia learned Kalinda previously slept with her husband before the two knew each other. The tension on screen defrosted, but what went on behind the scenes remains a secret. And will remain a secret as far as Panjabi is concerned.