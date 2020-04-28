This mother-daughter exchange has fans laughing out loud.

On Monday, Maria Shriver took to Instagram to share a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The post showed the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood stars sitting in a convertible with the following words above them: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I'm staying home."

In the caption, Shriver explained that her friend, Nadine, had sent her the post and had asked what she would do in that hypothetical situation.

"I mean, c'mon, do you have to ask?!" the 64-year-old anchor wrote. "I'd go as fast as I could! You? #StayHomeStaySafe."

It wasn't long before Katherine Schwarzenegger reacted to her mom's post.

"Omg mom," Shriver's 30-year-old daughter replied.

Several followers got a kick out of Schwarzenegger's response, too.

"I often tell my kids it's a parent's job to embarrass their kids LOL!" one fan wrote.

"I can hear my daughter saying that," added another.

Even Shriver seemed to have some fun with the comment.

"Now you know what to get me for Mother's Day!!" she quipped.