We just found our new favorite game.

On Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara teamed up to play a round of "One Word Songs," where they were tasked with singing popular songs by repeating a random word given to them beforehand instead of the actual lyrics.

Kicking things off was Jimmy, who sang the word "sweatpants" in the rhythm of Post Malone's "Circles." The late night host decided to start from the song's chorus, which made it harder for Alessia to guess. Seeing her confusion, he then decided to mimic the rapper's autotune sound by covering his mouth and singing the chorus once again. "'Circles,' Post Malone!' the Grammy winner exclaimed. "It took me a second, but I got it. It's actually harder than it looks."

For her first turn, Alessia was given the word "waffle" and the song "Rehab" by Amy Winehouse. Confident, she picked up from the chorus and it wasn't long before Jimmy figured it out. "That was great," he raved. "I loved that."