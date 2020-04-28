Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross has passed away at the age of 34.

The Little Women: Atlanta star died on Tuesday, April 27, following a hit-and-run car accident, her management team confirms.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today, April 27th at the age of 34," a statement from her team reads. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

The heartbreaking news was also confirmed on Ross' Instagram page. Amanda Salinas, Ross' Little Women: Atlanta co-star took to social media to pay tribute to her friend.

"As I'm writing this I'm in tears I can't believe it my Minnie!!!!" Salinas wrote in a post on Instagram. "Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is."