Things have taken a turn on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.

This is no longer just a dating show. This is now a musical competition, but actually not, because it's a musical chemistry competition? Whatever it is, it ain't American Idol. Everyone's talented, but it's not entirely clear if we care how talented they are. What we care about here is whether we can watch two people singing together and believe they're deeply in love with each other.

Sure, they met maybe a week ago, but as Chris Harrison says, "love comes first, music comes later." You know how the saying goes: first comes love, then comes music, then comes fame and fortune on reality TV.

Chris Harrison started off tonight's episode (after a brief Brandon moment that we'll get to) by telling the house that they had to decide if they were going anywhere in their relationships, because otherwise, they gots to go.

Then, once some decisions had been made, each of the remaining couples had to prepare a performance of a popular song for judges Kesha, Jason Mraz, and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.