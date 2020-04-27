Hilarie Burton is looking on the bright side.

"The "silver lining" is literally growing out of my skull," the One Tree Hill alum shared on Instagram, alongside a selfie showing off her roots. "For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you."

She continued, "When I see it, I'm reminded of all you're doing to keep us safe. I'm reminded that you deserve to be taken care of. I'm reminded that any spare time I shouldn't be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair."

The 37-year-old has previously shared that she's made masks for healthcare and other essential workers at the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fifty new panels cut. I try very hard not to ask people to do things I am not to do myself. I am asking you to sew," Burton shared earlier this month, asking for her followers to also try to make masks for others.