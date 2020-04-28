Up, Up and Away! Celebrate National Superhero Day With the Hottest Heroes and Villains

You can call them superheroes or supervillains, either way we are going to call all of these characters super hot!

Today is National Superhero Day and whether you are team Marvel or team D.C. Comics, we can all agree that we are team thirsty when it comes to checking out the chiseled abs and fit figures of some of Hollywood's hottest heroes and villains.

From which Avengers cast member is your personal favorite to which Chris—Hemworth, Pratt or Evans—you'd love to be partners in crime with, there are plenty of beautiful A-listers that make up these films.

There are also some villains like Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie that, sure, we're not happy with when it comes to their plots to take over the world, but we can't deny that they're doing it while looking great.

So, in honor of today's holiday, we've rounded up the hottest superheroes and supervillains of all time to celebrate the occasion.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Warner Bros/DC/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

We'd dive into the deep end to be around the ripped Jason Momoa.

Deadpool 2

20th Century Fox

Zazie Beetz, Domino

Her superpower may officially be listed as having good luck, but we also can see that another are her good looks!

Shazam

Warner Bros.

Zachary Levi, Shazam

We couldn't help falling for Shazam, whose playful and upbeat spirit made him a different kind of superhero.

Sophie Turner, X-Mne, Dark Phoenix

YouTube

Sophie Turner, Jean Grey

Both a superhero, and supervillain, depending on when she is or isn't in control of her powers, but no matter what side of good or evil she's on, she looks amazing.

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Michael B. Jordan, Killmonger

Fun fact: Michael B. Jordan also voiced Cyborg in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, making him a multi-threat in the superhero universe and our hearts.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

She's here to save Earth from intergalactic forces...and look great while doing it.

Bloodshot, Vin Diesel

Columbia Pictures

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

No matter how many times you reboot our memory, we'd remember that this iteration of Bloodshot is totally hot.

BATMAN AND ROBIN, GEORGE CLOONEY

George Clooney, Batman

We can't forget that Hollywood's most iconic silver fox was once DC's most iconic super hero. 

The Flash, I Know Who You Are

The CW

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Don't try to outrun this superhero who is fighting crime one marathon at a time. 

Sebastian Stan, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel/Walt Disney Studios

Sebastian Stan, Bucky

Captain America's sidekick stands out among the crowd of superheros in the Marvel universe when he dies and is brought back to life. 

Arrow, Stephen Amell, Colton Haynes

Cate Cameron/The CW

Colton Haynes, Arsenal

You can catch the hottest vigilante on TV in Arrow. 

Dr. Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch

Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange mystifyingly attractive and you don't need to be spell-bound to see it. 

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot

Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a force to be reckoned with both at the box office and in our hearts. 

Thor: Ragnarok, Cate Blanchett

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Cate Blanchett, Hela

This supervillainess battles Thor, who is technically her uncle because Loki (in a different incarnation) is her father. Talk about an awkward family reunion. 

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Columbia Pictures, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, ©2017 CTMG

Tom Holland, Spider-Man

If your spidey senses are tingling, they might just be butterflies for the newest actor suiting up to be Peter Parker's alter ego.

Captain America: Civil War, Elizabeth Olsen

Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch

Consider yourself bewitched. This is one mutant you don't want to mess with. 

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Krysten Ritter, Jessica Jones

This former superhero turned private detective still has a little fight in her. Oh, and she's a total bad ass. 

Luke Cage, Mike Colter

Netflix

Mike Colter, Luke Cage

Marvel's "Hero for Hire" heartthrob will be the good guy...if the price is right.  

Captain America Civil War, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman, T'Challa

In Black Panther, the rightful king wins the day and our hearts in the process.

Heroes Reborn, Miko Otomo

Christos Kalohoridis/NBC

Kiki Sukezane, Miko Otomo

On Heroes Reborn, Miko is searching for her missing father, but hides an extraordinary power that poses a threat to her safety.

Ant-Man

Walt Disney

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man

To fight crime, Ant-Man may shrink, but that doesn't mean our crush on Paul Rudd does.

Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie

Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie, Harley Quinn

This blond bombshell starred as the Joker's villainous accomplice in Suicide Squad and then on her own in Birds of Prey.

Supergirl

Bonnie Osborne/WB

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

A kick ass female superhero? Now that's girl power. 

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

AKM-GSI

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

The Marvel character made an unlikely transition from villain to antihero with his superhuman ability to accelerate healing. 

Batman vs. Superman, Superman, Henry Cavill

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill, Superman

Who can resist the Man of Steel? He's every lady's Kryptonite.

Storm, Halle Berry, X Men, Hottest Superheroes

20th Century Fox

Halle Berry, Storm

She can make it rain. Enough said.

Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, X Men, Hottest Superheroes

20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman, Wolverine

This mutant cuts into the hearts of women everywhere with his smoldering good looks.

Best TV Quotes, Buffy The Vampire Slayer

WB

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy might just be the ultimate TV superhero of all time. 

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Daredevil

20th Century Fox

Ben Affleck, Daredevil

He may be blind, but we can see the hotness that emanates from under that red-hot suit.

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel

Chris Pratt, Star-Lord

When this action star brings his Element Guns out, he also brings the sun (and the heat) out.

Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds, Hottest Superheroes

Warner Bros.

Ryan Reynolds, the Green Lantern

His skintight body suit is all CGI and the computer made sure to hug all the right places.

The Dark Knight Rises

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Anne Hathaway, Catwoman

Catsuit? Check. Mask? Check. High-tech feline ears? Sexy and ready to pounce? Check and check. 

Michael Fassbender, X-Men: First Class

20th Century Fox

Michael Fassbender, Magneto

No helmet could hide the sexy Fassbender brings as Magneto in X-Men: First Class.

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers

Marvel/Disney Enterprises

Chris Hemsworth, Thor

Besides his muscles, we love the red, white and blue color scheme of his armor and battle gear, but we'd like to see more of Hemsworth's rockin' bod, please.

Mystique, Jennifer Lawrence, X Men, Hottest Superheroes

20th Century Fox

Jennifer Lawrence, Mystique

This mutant shapeshifter's blue beauty never grows old and she can go from hot to hotter in a millisecond.

Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., Hottest Superheroes

Paramount Pictures

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

The Iron Man—much like the metal—appears robust, steely and strong.

Christian Bale, The Dark Knight Rises

Ron Phillips/Warner Bros. Pictures

Christian Bale, Batman

The Caped Crusader's is more than a little menacing—not to mention buff, has Bruce been hitting the gym?—in his slick black suit.

Tom Hiddleston, Loki in The Avengers, Hottest Superheroes

Marvel

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Look at Loki, all brooding and handsome—and with superpowers and stuff.

Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans

Paramount Pictures

Chris Evans, Captain America

In this shot, they traded in the Cap's star-spangled spandex for some khakis and um, we may prefer it that way.

The Dark Knight Rises

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Tom Hardy, Bane

Gotham's latest supervillian is so ruthless and cold, yet so, so hot!

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Avengers, Hottest Superheroes

Marvel/Disney Enterprises

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Her bite is deadly. Her good looks? Deadlier.

Samuel L. Jackson, Avengers

Marvel/Disney Enterprises

Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury

Neo from the Matrix swag? Almost, but the duster paired with the eye patch, makes Nick Fury, the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., a little more rakish.

 

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye, Avengers, Hottest Superheroes

Marvel/Disney Enterprises

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye

This unmasked hero has no superhuman powers, but he excels at shooting a bow and arrow right through a dame's heart.

Cyclops, X-Men

Marvel/Twentieth Century Fox

James Marsden, Cyclops

His mutant gaze and gorgeous looks can pulverize steel and rock while striking right through our hearts.

