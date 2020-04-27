Selena Gomez Calls BFF Taylor Swift One of the "Greatest" Songwriters

Tell us something we don't know!

On Monday, Selena Gomez gushed over Taylor Swift's songwriting skills during her interview with Apple Music, where she walked Zane Lowe through the songs she included on her "At Home With Selena Gomez" playlist for the popular streaming service. Among them was the Grammy winner's hit song "Lover," which Gomez believes perfectly encapsulates her evolving style of music.

"I mean, again, from the beginning, so there's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music," she said of her longtime friend. "So I think that's as pure that—I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."

As for the overall vibe of her "At Home With" playlist, the "Rare" singer shared that she's been gravitating towards "storytelling" songs from her favorite artists and real-life besties like Julia Michaels and Kacey Musgraves.