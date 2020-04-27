Michael Bublé's Son Makes Rare Cameo Years After Beating Cancer

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's 6-year-old son Noah made an adorable cameo during the couple's social media chat with fans on Friday.

The dynamic duo had been talking about the start to the weekend when their firstborn cutely crashed the livestream. Bublé then explained to his eldest child that people from all over the world were watching the video and asked if he wanted to perform for the global audience. However, Noah said the four-time Grammy winner should do the honors instead and Bublé broke out into a quick rendition of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' hit "Señorita."

The proud parents then asked the little one why he likes Fridays. While Noah initially said it's "because I get candy," his father said this wasn't true and suggested the child liked the day for a different reason.

"[Because I get to sleep] in your bed," Noah said after a little prompting from his dad.

"That's all he cares about. Him and his brother want to sleep in our bed and his sister," Bublé added, citing his younger children Elias (4) and Vida (1).

The crooner then said the family of five planned to watch a movie with some popcorn. He also revealed whether Noah hoped to follow in his famous footsteps one day.

"You know what he wants to be when he grows up?" Bublé asked. "Not an actor; not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks."

Bublé then called his son their "superhero" and a "big inspiration for us."