Need more Married at First Sight in your life? You're in luck, because Lifetime is giving viewers a taste of what the show is like Down Under in Married at First Sight: Australia and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.
Married at First Sight: Australia introduces viewers to 12 new couples, including same-sex couple Tash and Amanda, from the other side of the world. Meet Tash and Amanda in the exclusive sneak peek above.
Tash, a bartender and yoga teacher, hoped to find someone who was affectionate and expressive with their emotions. Amanda, who is a self-proclaimed alpha-female, wanted to find a woman she could love deeply and equally. Amanda's family wasn't always accepting, but that didn't stop Amanda from trying to find her soulmate.
In the sneak peek at their wedding ceremony, their vows were emotional enough to move their guests to tears and give them goosebumps. See for yourself in the clip above.
"I need you to know, hand on heart, that we will try our best to make this work and not give up that easily," Amanda said to Tash. "I have a million emotions right now, yet only one hope, that despite what outcome happens before us, may we have the time of our lives and potentially continue a beautiful life together."
Married at First Sight: Australia premieres with two-hour episodes airing Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. on Lifetime starting May 27. Experts John Aiken, Mel Schiling and Dr. Trisha Stafford matched each couple and cameras followed them on their wedding days, honeymoons and back to their normal lives. Did any couple have a happily ever after? Married at First Sight: Australia will air after new episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam debuting on May 20 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.