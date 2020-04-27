She was also asked about her favorite part of being pregnant while filming American Idol.

"I was planning on bringing lots of bumping looks pre-quarantine," she said, "but now we're all just shooting from our home."

Perry then said she misses all of the "naughty" snacks from the show's set and said her snack drawer is on the "healthier, boring side."

When asked about the "best thing" she's "taken from the quarantine," Perry cited balance and prayer.

"I'm always mindful and connected, but like, [I've been] making it a priority when I wake up and before I go to sleep," she said about the latter.

She also said spending time with family and eating dinner together at 6:30 have been enjoyable.

"I have never had dinner at 6:30 before," she said. "But, there are kids. And so, eating at 6:30 and having the routine of, like, eating together at, like, a dinner table with family and not having any phones there—that's been really beautiful. But yeah, there are days where [I've scrolled] the 'gram and been ashamed of my screen time."

In addition, she shared some words of encouragement with her followers.

"We are going to get through this, and we are going to be stronger because of it," Perry said earlier in the video. "I feel like there's going to be a united feeling. I feel like there's going to be an empowered feeling. I feel like we will have more empathy. I feel like we hopefully will know what's important."