Meryl Streep Drinking a Martini in a Bathrobe Is a Big Mood

Meryl Streep just served up a big mood.

The Devil Wears Prada star became the Internet's new favorite social distancing meme after Sunday night's star-studded Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, which paid tribute to famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on his milestone birthday.

Joined by Broadway legends Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, Streep suited up in her finest robe, poured herself a classy martini and put on a virtual performance of Sondheim's song "The Ladies Who Lunch" from the musical Company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Delighted by their performance, fans took to social media to give Streep, McDonald and Baranski their seal of approval. One fan wrote, "Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood." Another chimed in, tweeting, "this added ten years to my life."